Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Cartier Santos De Cartier Gets the Private Label Treatment

Highsnobiety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Label London - Dubai takes watch customization to another level. Their team of industry professionals draws on years of experience in sourcing to create the rarest watches and jewelry — and their latest collection at Dover Street Market is no exception. Recently, they've turned their attention to the Cartier...

www.highsnobiety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamonds#Cartier#Private Label London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

Hands-On One Cartier, Two Cartier, Red Cartier, Blue Cartier.

We've now gotten to the point where blue-chip Swiss watch brands are paying homage to watches born out of the quartz crisis. We’re talking about a time when prestige brands – like Cartier – were fighting to stay alive, and the only thing that could save them was ... batteries. Just imagine Rolex releasing a modern Oysterquartz. I'm not saying it couldn't happen, but it would be wild. In any event, Cartier went this route back in April, when it announced one of its splashiest Watches & Wonders releases: The new line of colorful Tank Musts.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Goodbye Cartier, Hello Rolex: Enter the Era of the Engagement Watch

Youn Chung never wanted an engagement ring. Before meeting her husband, Chung found herself lamenting her love life with a friend, and the idea of receiving a more practical token of commitment — a watch — came up. Chung, who frequently worked with her hands (she ran a business making three-dimensional paper cards), knew a ring would get in the way of her handicraft. In addition, she wasn’t fond of the social mores that accompany engagement rings — “how much did it cost; how many carats; is it white gold; is it this or that?” she illustrates.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

Tortoise Time? One of Cartier’s Two Rare ‘Turtle’ Watches Could Fetch $280,000 at Auction

A rare Cartier Pebble “Turtle” watch, one of only two known to exist, will hit the block in Bonhams’ upcoming Fine Watches Sale in London on June 16th. Cartier started making watches at its London workshop at the height of the swinging ’60s under the direction of Jean-Jacques Cartier, the founder’s great-grandson and the last member of the family to manage the firm. It was an era of daring designs, during which “JJ”, as he was known, created some of Cartier’s most unique pieces, including the Crash and other unusually shaped watches. The Pebble, made in 1975, was named for its rounded polished case with a tilted-square dial opening.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The New Jordan Air NFH Is Getting The “Starfish” Treatment

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. The opinions and information provided on this site are original editorial content of Sneaker News. With the likes of the Jordan Delta franchise and the...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Award-Winning Private Label Products

Rimi Baltic, a large grocery retailer in the Baltic States, recently won two European Private Label Awards for its products. The Rimi Carrot Pesto and Rimi Pumpkin Seed Flour won these awards for the retailer in the Ambient Grocery and Free-From Foods categories. The wins distinguish Rimi Baltic as a premium producer of private label products. By continuing to offer innovative products, Rimi Baltic can remain relevant in an era of shifting consumer attitudes.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Thoughtful Private Label Rebrands

Supermarket chain Coop Netherlands announced a modern rebrand of the packaging for its private label products. The company sourced suggestions and critical feedback from customers to settle on a redesign that suits the environment, the brand, and its consumers. Coop Netherlands' private label rebrand, which is being developed by Yellow Dress Retail, will see the packaging changed to reflect the brand's quality and increase the products' recognizability. The new packaging will feature the iconic connected o's of Coop and use more sustainable materials to support commitments to the environment.
Skin Carevoticle.com

private label cosmetic manufacturing india

Cosmetics are really very essential for your face in order to assist you retain a great appearance. But you should be careful sufficient while making use of these cosmetic products because in case you make an incorrect choice, your skin may obtain severely influenced. The face is that important part of your body which is always subjected in front of every person. Due to this direct exposure, it is affected terribly by the damaging components of nature like the ultra violet rays of the sun. So while selecting the brand of cosmetics, you should bear in mind the components that have been utilized while making these products. With the visibility of useful active ingredients in the skin treatment items that you are using, you can get a healthy and radiant skin for life. Yet this needs a little treatment and also uniformity. With the intro of the online setting of distribution of the elegance products, nowadays you have thousands of choices concerning this in your hand. But before purchasing anything, you must undergo the item evaluates available in the website of these items and choose the most effective cosmetic items providers. There are numerous face product suppliers in the market in the present time. You need to pick the most ideal brand name for your face. Now this concern may develop that why ought to you spend cash to buy these products. Well, to address this question, there are a few points jotted down below, which would aid you make a decision before you purchase these products.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TundraFMP Launches New Suite Of Private Label Brands

BOULDER, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TundraFMP today announced its launch of new private label brand platforms. This consolidated approach will allow the company to offer excellent value and cost savings across various categories including restaurant equipment, supplies, replacement parts, and apparel. There are four brands in the suite:...
Designers & Collectionsabouther.com

Live Out Your Cartier Dreams At This Pop-Up In Jeddah

As part of Cartier’s strong commitment to connect with its community within the Kingdom, the maison is offering Jeddawis and visitors to the port city of Jeddah a chance to see its timeless designs all under one roof. The French luxury goods conglomerate has come up with “Jeddah Icons,” a new pop-up exhibition that gathers its most iconic watch and jewellery pieces all together for the first time in the Saudi city skirted by the Red Sea.
Designers & Collectionsaugustman.com

City Bloomers: The Ballon Bleu de Cartier & Pasha de Cartier

These Cartier classics are timeless expressions of elegance and performance. Keeping with its extraordinary legacy of haute horlogerie, Cartier’s re-launched timepieces are a perfect hybrid of elegance and performance. Created for the individual with bold ambitions, the ‘Ballon Bleu’ and ‘Pasha de Cartier’ respectively are amplified by originality, with a powerful presence for the wearer, telling the perfect story of history, present, and future all at once.
hypebeast.com

Private Label's Iced Out Watches Will Let You Flex in Excess

Private Label London-Dubai is a watch and jewelry company that is only interested in luxury, so if you’re looking to buy a new watch from their latest collection, it might set you back the price of a small car. At Private Label, luxury specialization services revolve around three areas: create,...
Beauty & Fashionaugustman.com

The Tank Louis Cartier Is Primed To Entice A New Generation

A “re-issue” of the vintage Les Must de Cartier Tank, the new Tank Louis Cartier is the house’s legacy re-introduced for a new generation. Featuring an Art Deco “sector” dial reminiscent of a beloved vintage Les Must de Cartier Tank of the 1980s, the Cartier Tank Louis Cartier (or Tank LC) – not to be mistaken for the Tank Louis Cartier XL (an entirely different model) combines an 18k gold case with, most intriguingly, a manufacture hand-wound 1917 MC movement, departing from the quartz calibres found on its classic predecessor.
Lifestylehivplusmag.com

Plus 143 July Aug. Issue: Gracie Cartier's Evolution, Treatment Guide

The summer issue of Plus features an interview with Gracie Cartier, a trans woman who made a name for herself as a celebrity hairstylist and is now transitioning to a career as a model and talk show host; she's currently the star of Transcend on +Life, an HIV-focused digital platform launched by poz journalist Karl Schmid. Cartier speaks to us about why she recently came out about living with HIV and how she learned to love and accept herself. Also, look for a feature on Transhealth Northamption, an innovative new health center focused on transgender patients, including those living with HIV. And don't miss our ninth annual Treatment Guide, which includes the latest information on medications used to treat HIV, as well as exciting therapies on the horizon, information on side effects, and how to safely switch your HIV regimen. Check out the issue below.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Why I cart a Cartier bag to the Co-op: The latest trend is to make yourself look chic by sporting a designer carrier bag — without any luxury goodies. Now they’re changing hands for a fortune

Goodness, have you been to Bond Street?’ sighed my neighbour the other day, as she caught me whisking by clutching an array of designer carrier bags from Lanvin, Cartier, Chloe and Celine. ‘No, the Co-op,’ I beamed, for my ‘stiffies’ — those beauteous, be-ribboned paper holdalls — contained not new...
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

Hands-On The Oddball Charm Of The Privé Collection Cloche De Cartier

The Cloche de Cartier is, objectively, a strange bird. The name means "bell" and the watch gets its name from the fact that it looks like a bell resting on its side. Straightforward enough. However, the Roman numerals on the dial are rotated 90º from their usual position, with the XII adjacent to the crown. Of course, that's where you'd usually find the three, and if you've spent a lifetime reading the time off conventional analogue wristwatches, this can take some getting used to.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“It’s About Being Sexy, Optimistic & Active”: How Glenn Martens Is Reimagining Diesel

When it was announced last October that Glenn Martens would be taking the creative helm at Diesel, some eyebrows were raised in curiosity. Co-founded in 1978 by Italian entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and designer Adriano Goldschmied (Rosso later became the sole owner in 1985), Diesel has pioneered unconventional denim fabrications and thought-provoking advertising campaigns. So, could Martens, recognised for his innovative approaches to the material, be the off-kilter match made in fashion heaven that the lifestyle brand has been waiting for?
Businesshypebeast.com

Acne Studios Recruits Grant Levy-Lucero for Print Collaboration

Swedish label Acne Studios has partnered with artist Grant Levy-Lucero for a capsule in which he takes inspiration from classic American iconography and hand-painted signage around his native California. This collaboration is the latest joint project from Levy-Lucero and Acne Studios, following 2019’s capsule that incorporated the artist’s signature ceramic pieces.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Lacoste x Bleu Mode Recycled Capsule Collection

Since childhood, photographer Julien Boudet (AKA Bleu Mode) has been flexing the Croc, Lacoste sportswear, Nike's Air Max Plus 3 , and the occasional beret informing his uniform from early on to the current day. Even as he picked up vintage pieces from various luxury labels, Boudet was drawn back to the house of Le Crocodile. Lacoste is finally returning the favor, enlisting Boudet for a collaborative collection rooted in the clothing company's streetwear legacy.