Former horse stable turned one-bedroom: Guess the rent in San Francisco

San Francisco is a cultural, economic, and financial center in Northern California, formally known as the City and County of San Francisco. With 881,549 people as of 2019, San Francisco is the 16th most populated city in the United States and the fourth most populous in California. It is the second most densely populated large U.S. city and the fifth most densely populated U.S. county, behind only four of the five New York City boroughs. It covers an area of about 46.89 square miles mostly at the north end of the San Francisco Peninsula in the San Francisco Bay Area.