New York City, NY

The Yankee Way — A Vision For Success

Phil Rossi
 7 days ago

New York Yankees

Business strategies of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are among the most popular franchises in the sports world. A brand with global recognition and a worldwide fan base.

Nearly 100 years since the team’s first World Series title, the Yankees remain synonymous with winning. To date, the Yankees have 27 World Series championships. Before each season, the Yankees arrive at Spring Training with the same battle cry: We’re here to win the World Series. Our goal is to get number 28.

The Yankees have also won 40 American League pennants. Often omitted, most would find this impressive. Not the Yankees. They collect pennants but don’t count them. American League pennants are a step to the World Series.

As other teams appear driven and content for postseason appearances, the Yankees remain fixated on the Fall Classic. It’s either a World Series victory with a ticker-tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, or it’s not. Not means failure.

The Yankees continue to separate from the rest of the pack. MLB always seems to be the Yankees versus the remaining 29 teams. Who’s going to beat the Yankees this year?

They’re also known as The Evil Empire. The best team money could buy. The World Series or bust brigade. The team that doesn’t rebuild — they reload.

The Yankee Way is seen as reckless spending by other teams who won’t join a talent race. The Yankees don’t view it this way. They see spending as a path to victory. Investments and assets for the franchise moving forward.

The Yankee Way recognizes the entertainment side of the business as well. A team full of A-list players and personalities feed into their flywheel effect. Winning attracts new fans. Star athletes sell tickets, move merchandise, and help to create publicity — keeping the team in the public eye.

Other teams and their fan bases scoff at the Yankee Way. But it’s well within the rules. It always has been. There was a time when they enjoyed an unfair advantage over most other teams.

Through the various revenue streams, the Yankees were able to accumulate assets to purchase the best players where other teams couldn’t. Playing in New York City — the largest media and TV market with an extensive fan base doesn’t hurt.

That said, the Yankees did and do what any successful business does — they lean on their strengths. Despite having winning records, the Yankees don’t win every year.

Since the advent of a league-wide salary cap designed to create a level playing field, it remains up to all 30 MLB teams to allocate their resources. MLB has also implemented a revenue-sharing system where TV and merchandise money is funneled into the coffers of the teams competing in smaller markets.

The new threshold is 208 million dollars for player payroll. Currently, the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, and Cubs have eclipsed this number. The Red Sox, Phillies, and Angels remain close without breaching.

Passing this line is known as the payroll tax penalty. All four teams that have crossed this penalty line have all reached the postseason in the previous years. In the last four seasons, the Cubs and Astros (despite Houston being embroiled in a cheating scandal) have each won the World Series. In 2017 and 2018, the Dodgers won the National League pennant. The Yankees have reached the ALCS twice, losing both times to the Houston Astros.

The Yankees also have their own TV station (YES — Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network), and a replicated state-of-the-art Yankee Stadium. Before the ‘new’ Yankee Stadium or Yankee Stadium II, the Yanks continued to watch the old stadium age and grow obsolete.

As other teams held their cities hostage for new ballparks. You know, If you don’t want us, a such-and-such city will be glad to build a stadium for us.

The same clubs who always sell their fan bases on the future. Whenever they lose out on an available free agent or fail to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade. Acquisition systems created to help teams improve: We don’t believe in mortgaging our future.

Most teams fear financial pain since their top prospects are under team control. They know these players will be less expensive over the next five years, allowing them to spend on other positions. They might make a valid point while subscribing to this business plan. Upon further examination, many of these teams show inconsistent and unsustained success rates.

The higher the risk, the higher the return is how the Yankees play this market. Not every trade pays dividends. Not every free agent becomes a star, much less a solid fit. Some fizzle out under the bright lights, but the Yankees don’t waste time on these results. They cut their losses and move on.

Behind the scenes, the Yankees invest heavily in state-of-the-art facilities. From their Spring Training complex to their scouting, and development teams. The brain trust employs the top doctors, specialists, and nutritionists to look after their players.

Every dollar spent is towards the next World Series. The competitive edge in getting the best players, with the best support system, and the right experts to facilitate these steps.

The biggest accelerant that separates the Yankees, is their philosophy on perspective. The team refrains from discussing the future. The current season remains front and center. The Yankees always stay and live in the moment.

You never hear their front office issue this kind of statement: The Yankees have decided to skip the pennant race to build for the future. They allow next season to be next year’s concern — when it needs to be.

The Yankees are known to be buyers at every season’s trading deadline. Whether they're in first place with a commanding lead or five games out of the second wildcard spot. The Yankees are all in.

Where other teams may feel the risk and prices aren’t worth it, the Yankees see an opportunity and often seize upon it. Known to pick up insurance policies — baseball jargon for the role players that can help them down the stretch and in clutch situations.

The aging relief pitcher who is no longer a closer, but could fit in well as a middle-inning or setup reliever. The over-the-hill slugger who’s experienced and could pinch-hit in a postseason game. Again, the Yankees evaluate the strength and return. They know they’ll be a cost to payroll and prospects.

The Yankees invest in these players because they know it could be the difference between winning and losing a World Series. They expect to reach the Fall Classic and aim to give the team the best options to win.

If doing so costs them a future star, it’s the price of doing business. If winning each season’s World Series is the ultimate goal, it remains that goal 24/7.

As fans, we know baseball is a game of inches. Countless seasons decided in the later innings of Game 7 of the World Series. One inning, one at-bat, one pitch. At any moment, the fortunes of a team could all be on the line. The Yankees arm themselves for these games with these types of moments.

Whatever prospects are in the Yankees farm system are often expendable. The Yankees feel they can replace promising, yet unproven players with the like. The team continues to operate as a full-speed-ahead meritocracy.

Since the Yankees remain in World Series mode, they rarely make room for their minor league players on the parent roster. Every player has to earn their keep by providing value. There’s never a clear path to the majors.

When the hot-shot minor leaguer is called up, he needs to be better than the aging veteran already in the lineup and contributing. The Yankees aren’t going to trade or release that veteran until he no longer produces or loses his job. It’s up to that rookie to take it from him. If not, it’s the rookie who gets sent back to the minors and the one who ends up on the trading block.

From 1920 to 1964, the Yankees had at least one and sometimes two of these players on their roster: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, and Mickey Mantle. (Mantle played until 1968, but ’64 is often regarded as his last great year, as age and injuries set in).

For 45 seasons straight, the Yankees had the best or one of the best players in Major League Baseball on their team. They carried other greats as well. A litany of all-time names. As of today, there are 44 Yankee players and 11 team managers in Cooperstown — Baseball’s Hall-of-Fame.

The team’s quest to obtain the top players continues to this day. Through blockbuster trades and free agency, the Yanks are always scouting the best available talent on the market.

The Yankees continue to put the team and players first. They know talent and high performance in big spots wins titles — not prospects, coaches, and managers. The managerial post and coaching staff are essential. The Yankees feel they are support systems. They always look for the best fits, not the best options and biggest names.

From 1949 through 1953, the Yankees won every World Series — five straight with Casey Stengel as their manager. In 1962, Stengel was hired to manage the New York Mets. The Mets won 40 games that year.

It’s no knock on Stengel. The ’62 Mets were a newly-formed expansion team playing their inaugural season. By 1962, had the game passed Casey up? Maybe the spectrum of success had more to do with each roster’s talent?

During the Jeter Years, Joe Torre helmed the Yankees dugout for most of that run. Joe is a terrific manager. More to the point and just like Stengel’s Yankee tenure — the perfect fit.

When the Yankees hired Torre, the entire sports media trashed the decision. Had the Yankees passed on Torre for a bigger name and splash, they might not have won as much, despite the talent-laden roster. Again, priorities and perspectives — The Yankee Way

Love them or love to hate them, the New York Yankees continue to build for tomorrow by building for today. Adding to their culture of success, prominence, and mystique. Whether it’s a 162-game marathon or a pandemic-stricken 60-game sprint, the Yankees are built to compete. Their legacy hasn’t been written — it resumes.

Hackensack, NJ
Phil is a blogger interested in sports, culture, politics, and the art scene.

 http://www.phil-rossi.com/home.html
