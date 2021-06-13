Watch live: Biden press conference
President Biden is set to hold a press conference on Sunday morning on the final day of the Group of Seven summit.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET.
Watch live in the video player above.
President Biden is set to hold a press conference on Sunday morning on the final day of the Group of Seven summit.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET.
Watch live in the video player above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/