Presidential Election

Watch live: Biden press conference

The Hill
 9 days ago
President Biden is set to hold a press conference on Sunday morning on the final day of the Group of Seven summit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Watch live in the video player above.

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
