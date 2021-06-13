Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa voters embraced early voting. Then Republicans rushed to restrict it.

By Tom Barton
Quad Cities Onlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs prospects for a federal voting rights bill flounder, Iowans who prefer to vote early will likely face more difficulties casting a ballot in the next election. Iowa voters will have less time and fewer options to vote early in person or by mail-in ballot under sweeping changes to Iowa election laws passed this spring — the first in a Republican-backed nationwide push to pass so-called election-integrity measures critics warn will disenfranchise voters.

qconline.com
Iowa State
Iowa Elections
Iowa Government
Kim Reynolds
Donald Trump
