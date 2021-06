Murphy went 0-for-2 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, two walks and a run in a in over the Twins on Tuesday. Multiple teammates stole the headlines with big extra-base hits, but Murphy also enjoyed some rare success at the plate in less spectacular fashion. The veteran backstop's season line still sits at a dismal .178/.250/.364, yet 12 of his 23 hits have gone for extra bases (six doubles, six home runs) and he's now reached safely in seven straight games.