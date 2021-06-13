Huntsville's police headquarters, fire station set to open next week
Work on Huntsville’s long-awaited fire station and police headquarters has entered its final stages.
To commemorate the completion of the near-$20 million project, officials with the city of Huntsville will host a pair of grand opening ceremonies next week. The new Fire Station No. 2 on Sam Houston Ave. will be opened on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Tours will be available at the conclusion of each ceremony.
Both projects are part of a 2016 bond project, in which local voters approved the issuance of $128 million in debt for water and wastewater infrastructure, new public safety buildings, a new city service center and a new city hall.
The new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 will be nearly triple the size of the department’s current facility. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot headquarters will provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.
The new fire station replaces a structure that was originally built in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration. The newly constructed 16,750 square-foot fire facility includes administration, training and fire truck bay areas.
Both buildings were constructed by Flintco, LLC.
