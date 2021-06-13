Huntsville's police headquarters, fire station set to open next week

Artist rendition courtesy of Architects Design GroupThe new Huntsville Fire Station No. 2 will be constructed on the site of the current station on Sam Houston Ave.

Work on Huntsville’s long-awaited fire station and police headquarters has entered its final stages.

To commemorate the completion of the near-$20 million project, officials with the city of Huntsville will host a pair of grand opening ceremonies next week. The new Fire Station No. 2 on Sam Houston Ave. will be opened on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tours will be available at the conclusion of each ceremony.

Both projects are part of a 2016 bond project, in which local voters approved the issuance of $128 million in debt for water and wastewater infrastructure, new public safety buildings, a new city service center and a new city hall.

The new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 will be nearly triple the size of the department’s current facility. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot headquarters will provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.

Artist rendition courtesy of Architects Design GroupThe new Huntsville Police Department will be located at the intersection of Rosenwall Road and F.M. 2821 in Huntsville.

The new fire station replaces a structure that was originally built in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration. The newly constructed 16,750 square-foot fire facility includes administration, training and fire truck bay areas.

Both buildings were constructed by Flintco, LLC.

Video from each ceremony will be available at itemonline.com/multimedia.