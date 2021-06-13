Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

Huntsville's police headquarters, fire station set to open next week

By Joseph Brown
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqLo2_0aSsxLLl00
Artist rendition courtesy of Architects Design GroupThe new Huntsville Fire Station No. 2 will be constructed on the site of the current station on Sam Houston Ave. 

Work on Huntsville’s long-awaited fire station and police headquarters has entered its final stages.

To commemorate the completion of the near-$20 million project, officials with the city of Huntsville will host a pair of grand opening ceremonies next week. The new Fire Station No. 2 on Sam Houston Ave. will be opened on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tours will be available at the conclusion of each ceremony.

Both projects are part of a 2016 bond project, in which local voters approved the issuance of $128 million in debt for water and wastewater infrastructure, new public safety buildings, a new city service center and a new city hall.

The new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 will be nearly triple the size of the department’s current facility. The two-story, 40,000 square-foot headquarters will provide more room and security for officers, as well as new administration offices, state-of-the-art evidence vaults and large training areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFFtI_0aSsxLLl00
Artist rendition courtesy of Architects Design GroupThe new Huntsville Police Department will be located at the intersection of Rosenwall Road and F.M. 2821 in Huntsville. 

The new fire station replaces a structure that was originally built in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration. The newly constructed 16,750 square-foot fire facility includes administration, training and fire truck bay areas.

Both buildings were constructed by Flintco, LLC.

Video from each ceremony will be available at itemonline.com/multimedia.

Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
644
Followers
39
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Police Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Colorado StatePosted by
CNN

A Colorado police officer was among three people killed in a shooting in the city of Arvada

(CNN) — Three people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday. A bystander and the suspect were also killed, officials said. Arvada Deputy Chief Ed Brady said the bystander and suspect's identities will be released by the coroner's office once they are available. The officer's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.