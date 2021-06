HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said a man who was shot Monday afternoon has died, and a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Wendell L. Keith II, 47, of Huntington has died after being shot in the 800 block of 12th Street, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. Police said Delron Thacker, 19, of Huntington was arrested and charged with murder.