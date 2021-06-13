Charley Walters: Twins season tough on Justin Morneau in the booth

Minnesota starting pitcher J.A. (jay) Happ allowed six runs in four innings, while reliever Griffin Jax allowed another four runs in four innings, and the Mariners beat the Twins last night in Seattle 10-0. It was a third straight loss for the Twins, who dipped to 26-41 on the season. The M's improved to 34-35 on the season behind eight strong innings from winning pitcher Chris Flexen. The right-hander improved to 6-3 after allowing only four hits, no walks, and striking out eight. Alex Kirilloff had two hits for Minnesota, which will try to salvage the final game of the three-game series tonight at 9:10 P-M, pre-game at 8:30 on KWOA the Fan.