Charley Walters: Twins season tough on Justin Morneau in the booth
Justin Morneau, the insightful Minnesota Twins TV analyst, is facing some challenges broadcasting while his former team is floundering. “Try to find something positive,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a little more challenging than others. But it’s one of those things — if the team’s playing well, it makes our job a lot easier to find the positives. Nobody really wants to tune in and listen to, at least I don’t think, a bunch of negativity.”www.twincities.com