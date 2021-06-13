Tite uses the Copa America for the tests and promotes the internal differences in the national team – 13/06/2021
Tite wants to be a two-time champion America’s Cup, but will use this year’s edition to power the cast. Yesterday (12), the coach said that the Brazilian national team is aware of the nepotism responsibility to play at home again, but that A competition like this allows for more testing than knockoutsThe team needs to win to qualify for Qatar 2022 and cannot give a chance to risk.www.lodivalleynews.com