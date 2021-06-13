Beacon Pines Preview (PC)

I’m a simple woman — I see anything that remotely looks like Machinarium, I’m an immediate fan. And Growbot looks an awful lot like a saccharine sweet Machinarium. Developed by Wabisabi Play and published by Application Systems Heidelberg, Growbot is “an adventure about a robot saving her home from a dark crystalline force.” With an inventive biopunk space station setting filled to the brim with interesting plants, animals, aliens, and robots, Growbot captivates with its adorable charm and beautifully illustrated characters and scenes. Although it’s a 2 – 3 hour experience at most, Growbot will delight anyone who feels called to this verdant world, richer for the experience.
