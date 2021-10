Pimax presented their Pimax Frontier event last night and with it the announcement of a new Pimax VR headset to add to the many others they have. However, the Chinese based company isn’t messing about with the arrival of the Pimax Reality 12K VR headset which aims to launch in Q4 2022 for $2400. Out of the gate, this is a prosumer device but the specs are rather impressive. Those who already own a Pimax headset or buy one before the Reality launches, will be able to trade-in against the price of the Reality the full price of the current headset which is quite remarkable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO