Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann said he has his sights set on a move to the United States when his current contract ends in 2024, with MLS as the presumed destination. "My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States," Griezmann told French newspaper Le Figaro. "I love that country, that culture, the NBA, and have a desire to discover it more, although I will also have to think about my family."