No open meeting violation from council action, city attorney says

Norman residents gather outside the city’s Municipal Building before the June 8 City Council meeting. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

A Norman city councilor’s last-minute change to a proposed budget amendment Tuesday night drew accusations that the council again violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, but a city attorney said the action holds up.

After a break during Tuesday’s nine-hour meeting, Ward 1 Brandi Studley returned to the dais and announced she did not wish to reallocate $500,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget for a mobile crisis unit, but wanted the money to instead come from the city’s general fund.

The announcement initially drew a hush from a packed room of police supporters who were prepared to oppose any cut from the NPD’s budget, but some then claimed changing an amendment at the last moment before a vote was a violation of the state’s sunshine laws, and violated parliamentary procedure.

Studley said she consulted with City Attorney Kathryn Walker before reaching her decision.

“She said as long as we’re not taking anything from another (department) budget, then it shouldn’t matter,” Studley said.

In an email to The Transcript, Walker said Tuesday’s agenda was clearly worded that amendments could change during the meeting. The language has not appeared on previous agendas, but was the result of a lawsuit the city lost regarding open meeting violations last year.

The courts found that the agenda for the June 16, 2020 meeting, which reallocated $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase to other programs, was not worded sufficiently to inform the public of the possible action. That amendment did not appear on the agenda for that meeting, despite other listed budget amendments.

Tuesday’s agenda noted that the amendments listed were “only possible amendments known at this time,” Walker said.

“In the FOP v. City of Norman ruling, the Oklahoma Supreme Court looked at the agenda for the June 16, 2020 meeting and found that ‘Consideration of Adoption’ of the budget was sufficient to encompass adoption or rejection of the budget, but not amendments,” Walker said. “Further, it found that the attachment to the agenda that contained a list of anticipated amendments did not provide notice that other amendments may be proposed.

“In response to this ruling, we have changed the way agenda items are worded to include ‘Consideration of Adoption, Rejection, Amendment or Postponement’ of each item to ensure the public understands that Council may act in a variety of ways in response to the information presented during a meeting. In addition, we included language on the attachment to the agenda that explicitly stated that the listed amendments were the only ‘possible amendments known at this time’ and that ‘[O]ther amendments to the proposed budget may be raised and considered’ at the meeting.”

The amendment clearly stated that its purpose was to provide funds “for a mobile crisis unit,” and the only change was the fund from which it would be taken, Walker noted.

“Given that the agenda and the attachments explicitly contemplated amendments to the budget, I do not believe a violation of the Open Meeting Act, as interpreted recently by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, occurred,” Walker said. “It is important to note that the public did receive specific notice that the Council may consider an amendment that would allocate $500,000 for a mobile crisis unit.

“The only difference in the motion that was actually made at the meeting from what was listed in the agenda attachment as a ‘possible amendment known at this time’ is that the funds for this program are being taken from the general fund fund balance, instead of the police department budget, which ensures the remainder of the city manager’s proposed budget (as adopted) moves forward without impact to any specific department.”

Studley told The Transcript that no one coerced or asked her to change the amendment. After an accounting error increased the general fund by more than $841,000, Studley said there was no reason to take money for the crisis unit from the NPD’s proposed budget.

Studley said earlier in June, it had seemed clear to her that the condition of the general fund made it impossible to reallocate the money elsewhere.

“At that moment I thought that my only option was to take it from the police budget,” she said Friday. “That’s the highest-budgeted department in our city and it would also help to reduce the need for as many officers if we create this mobile crisis unit.”