YARBROUGH: Trying to understand Georgia Republicans not easy

Republican politicians have not stopped peddling the “big lie” that the 2020 was stolen, nor have Republican voters given up their fantasy that President Biden lost. A new Monmouth poll shows: “One-third (32%) of Americans continue to believe that Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 was due to voter fraud — a number that has not budged since the November election.“ In addition, “When all Republican identifiers and leaners are combined, the number who believe Biden won only because of voter fraud has been fairly stable (63% now, 64% in March, 69% in January, and 66% in November).” Republican voters marinating in right-wing media and imbibing their elected leaders’ lies still buy into this hokum.