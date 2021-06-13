Cancel
Concord, NH

No-hit Championship: Concord wins D-I baseball title on Jonah Wachter’s no-hitter

Concord Monitor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonah Wachter was more interested in the championship than the no-hitter. Tyler Wright made sure Wachter and the Concord High baseball team got both. Wright made a diving catch in center field to preserve Wachter’s no-no, and then flipped to second base for a game-ending, title-clinching double play in the Crimson Tide’s 4-0 win against Winnacunnet in Saturday’s Division I final at Historic Holman Stadium in Nashua.

www.concordmonitor.com
