No-hit Championship: Concord wins D-I baseball title on Jonah Wachter’s no-hitter
Jonah Wachter was more interested in the championship than the no-hitter. Tyler Wright made sure Wachter and the Concord High baseball team got both. Wright made a diving catch in center field to preserve Wachter's no-no, and then flipped to second base for a game-ending, title-clinching double play in the Crimson Tide's 4-0 win against Winnacunnet in Saturday's Division I final at Historic Holman Stadium in Nashua.