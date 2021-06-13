Cancel
Stocks

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,041.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Advisor OS LLC Buys 348 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “. Several other research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Other equities research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...