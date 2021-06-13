Cancel
Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

By Jeanne O'Marion
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

