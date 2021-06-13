Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”