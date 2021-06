GALESBURG — Saturday, June 5, Knox College students lined up in the morning and afternoon to be cast off into the world. Alongside them, was college president Teresa Amott. After 10 years, Amott, at 70, is retiring July 1. She will leave a college and city that have changed over the past decade, from the investment in new buildings to the challenges of the pandemic to budgetary crunches at the liberal arts college.