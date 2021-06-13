Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)
Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com