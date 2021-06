Don’t chuck your old phone away, there’s plenty of life in it yet. Poor phone. Once you were the pride of our pockets, whipped out and displayed on pub tables with pride. “Oh wow, is that the new flagship smartphone with the souped-up camera and gigaflops of power?” your mates would inquire, barely containing their excitement. “Yes it is,” you’d reply, playing it cool with a cheeky smile and a sip of your pint, before asking them if they’d like to see your fancy torch app. It had three levels of brightness, and you were on top of the world.