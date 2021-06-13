Cancel
Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,018 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynovus Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

