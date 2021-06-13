Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.12.