Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.