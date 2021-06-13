Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Ino#The Thomson Reuters#Bank Of America#Zacks Investment Research#Syncon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $34.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksWKRB News

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $205.33

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading 5% Higher

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.81. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24. Several equities analysts have...
StocksWKRB News

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $183.75

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.