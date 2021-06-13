First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)
First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 314.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.theenterpriseleader.com