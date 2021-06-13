Cancel
First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 314.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price...
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 24,137 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $106,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Several other large investors have also...
BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,051 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 235.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the […]
IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Barclays Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underweight

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.