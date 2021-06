We will soon be heading towards the festival of Rakhi wherein the market would be flooded with fancy rakhi designs loaded with creativity and innovation. Besides watching the rush of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts in the market, we will also be witnessing the saga of famous Bollywood songs celebrating the bond of love between brother and sister. Right from our childhood, we have been watching Bollywood movies and we have also been influenced by them. It is owing to the charm of Bollywood that we turn towards moulding our life into Bollywood style. We dream of a life as we see in movies with the violin being played in the background and Angels singing and dancing around us in moments of happiness. No doubt it will surely be fun to create a day that is full of elements inspired by Bollywood and now that we will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan soon, why not celebrate a Bollywood style Rakhi instead of the regular celebrations of Raksha Bandhan that we have each year. You can buy rakhi online, you can get your gifts assorted on an online web portal and send them to your dear ones but all of this would be even more delightful if you decide to be a little more creative and seek inspiration from Bollywood movies to have a dramatic and the delightful Raksha Bandhan celebration at your place.