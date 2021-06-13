Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.