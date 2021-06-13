Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

By Maurice Goldstein
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextgen Healthcare#Sec#Sec#Proshare Advisors Llc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Evp Mitchell Waters#Nextgen Healthcare Inc#Nextgen Enterprise#Ehr#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.91% of Relay Therapeutics worth $28,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “. Other equities research analysts have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,585 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz Sells 590 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $1,180,070.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $46,764,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,937 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,678 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.68% of frontdoor worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $183.75

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s […]
Industrymodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $205.33

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.33.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.