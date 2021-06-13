KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
KBCSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.theenterpriseleader.com