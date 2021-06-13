KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.