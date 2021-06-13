Cancel
KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

By Marion Hillson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBCSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).
UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Head-To-Head Contrast: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Group’s net margins,...
BNP Paribas Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to “Outperform”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $16.00.
Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
IMI’s (IMIAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMIAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWQXF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.