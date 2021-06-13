Sunny Skies Close Out Weekend

After a nice soaker that wrapped up Saturday morning, the second half of the day was quite pleasant. Today is still expected to be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will reach the low 80s and skies will be mostly sunny. The sun will be filtered by some high clouds during late afternoon. Rain returns overnight and continues into the day tomorrow. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be knocked down into the 70s with the clouds and steadier rain. Don’t be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder. We could see another half inch to an inch of rain.