Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Athletics-After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps the faith at U.S. Olympic trials

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

By Amy Tennery

(Reuters) - Nearly five years since he was carted off the track at the Rio Games with a torn Achilles, Trayvon Bromell attributes his remarkable comeback to one thing: An act of God.

The devoutly religious sprinter has endured a litany of injuries on and off the track in his 25 years: breaking both his knees, and fracturing his arm and hip, before the pivotal injury in 2016 that threatened his career and sent him on a multiyear journey of recovery.

That he is even competing again after a two-year absence is a testament to his odds-defying will to succeed. That he's a favourite to win the 100-metres in Tokyo is enough to make a believer out of anyone.

"People want to make it all, you know, luck - No. Science - No. I'm sorry," he told Reuters ahead of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials that kick off this week.

"Every doctor that I've seen these past couple years has told me 'No, you will not be back in top form. You will not be able to run what you ran years prior.' And God said 'No'."

He rolls into Eugene, Oregon, this week with a world-leading time of 9.77 seconds in the men's 100 metres - the only event in which he will contend at the Trials - all but assuring him a spot on Team USA.

It's a tantalizing chance to fill the void left behind by Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who retired in 2017 with eight Olympic golds as the world's most famous and beloved sprinter.

But while the world of athletics eagerly awaits the coronation of a worthy heir to Bolt's legacy, Bromell made clear his focus is elsewhere.

"For me, personally, it's all about purpose. I'm not thinking about no medals. I'm not thinking about no times, I’m not thinking about what people see or none of that," said Bromell, who has adopted a strict "no days off" policy on the road to Tokyo.

It's an approach that has certainly paid off, as he clocked his second sub-10-second performance of the year last month at the Track Meet in Irvine, California.

"People don't understand, you can't stop moving. You can't just stop and get complacent. So for me every day is grind," he said.

"For me every day is another day to be prepared for when God presents you with that opportunity."

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials begin Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Trayvon Bromell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#Athletics#U S#U S Olympic#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Related
State College, PAThe Herald

Nittany Lion athletes entrenched in U.S. Olympic qualifiers and trials

STATE COLLEGE – With just over a month remaining until opening ceremonies for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, past and present Penn State athletes from all sports are entrenched in qualifiers and trials for the international competition. International Olympic Committee members last year postponed the scheduled Olympic Games because...
Sportsteamusa.org

Keep An Eye On These Eight Athletes At U.S. Paralympic Track And Field Trials

Brittni Mason celebrates winning the women's 100-meter T47 final at the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 on Nov. 12, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It won’t be long now before the athletes of U.S. Paralympics Track & Field find out their Paralympic fates. From Paralympic veterans to first timers, all will want to be at their best for the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis June 17-20.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Tom Ratcliffe qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

Thomas Ratcliffe is headed to Eugene, Oregon for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Last Friday, June 11, the Carlisle native placed seventh in the NCAA Track and Field Championship 5,000-meter race (13:20. 88), dipping under the qualifying time for the Trials. With his ticket booked to Eugene,...
SportsUSA Track and Field

Bromell sprints to USATF Athlete of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS -- Improving on his own world-leading mark in the 100m, Trayvon Bromell (St. Petersburg, Florida) earned recognition as the 21st USATF Athlete of the Week award winner for 2021. It is his second time this year to be honored. Bromell, the 60m World Indoor champion in 2016 and an...
Omaha, NEWashington Post

Teens are among the swimmers to watch in U.S. Olympic trials

For one week every four years, United States swimmers are the rock stars of the sports world. This summer they will swim for Olympic gold and glory in Tokyo, Japan. But first they have to make the U.S. team. The competition at the U.S. Olympic trials taking place this week in Omaha, Nebraska, is intense. An athlete’s years of work trying to get to the Olympics can come down to one race and hundredths of a second. And as any kid who swims for a team knows, swimming is hard work.
Swimming & Surfinggoyotes.com

South Dakota well-represented at U.S. Olympic Trials

5:30 p.m. – Men's Pole Vault final (Chris Nilsen, Ethan Bray) 3:25 p.m. – Women's Hammer Throw qualifying (Lara Boman) 7 p.m. – Women's Pole Vault qualifying (Emily Grove) 9:05 p.m. – Men's Discus qualifying (Ben Hammer) Friday, June 25. 5 p.m. – Men's High Jump qualifying (Zack Anderson) 5:30...
Eugene, ORgamecocksonline.com

Current and Past Gamecocks Head to U.S. Olympic Trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The University of South Carolina track and field program will see a combined 12 athletes that either currently represent the program or have represented the program in the past at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. from June 18-27, at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon serves as host, with Carolina sending athletes in eight different events.
Sportsnation.africa

Foreign-based athletes ready for Olympic trials

Rosemary Wanjiru, who finished fourth during the World Championships will headline the 10,000m women's race as she looks to outwit the home athletes. US-based Edward Cheserek joins the long list of 10,000m athletes, while Emmanuel Korir will be competing in the 400m race after jetting back from US three weeks ago.
Eugene, OR101.9 KELO-FM

Athletics-Bromell, Gatlin, Lyles, Baker – high stakes in 100m at USA trials

(Reuters) – A field overflowing with talent has all eyes on the men’s 100 metres as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kicks off on Friday. At stake in Eugene, Oregon, is not only a spot on Team USA but a chance to claim some of the spotlight left behind by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, who retired in 2017 with eight Olympic golds as the planet’s most famous and beloved sprinter.
Eugene, OROskaloosa Herald

Two Central track graduates in U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OREGON — Will Daniels ’19 and Kurtis Brondyke ’11 will be in the men’s decathlon field this weekend at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials, vying for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this summer. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials will take place Friday,...
Eugene, ORosubeavers.com

Mitchell to Compete at U.S. Olympic Trials This Weekend

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell is set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field. Mitchell will race in the 3,000m steeplechase after qualifying for the event with a school record time of 9:48.30 which she set at the Pac-12 Championships back on May 15 where she finished third. The U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying standard for the women's 3,000m steeplechase is 9:50.00.
Sciencegoutrgv.com

The Road to the U.S. Olympic Trials: What's Next

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – What comes next?. That is the question most student-athletes ask themselves once their athletic careers come to a close. For The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student Desirea Buerge, she has always known what comes after her competition days. You might think the...