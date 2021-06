The 2021 spring high school sports season seemingly passed by in a flash. Athletes returned to the diamonds, fields, tracks and golf courses strewn throughout southern Minnesota for the first time in nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The People’s Press coverage area laid witness to a significant amount of success on the baseball and softball fields, in particular, which made the selection of the All-Area teams a difficult, but exciting, challenge this year.