Letter: Erie County lawmakers must reject young hunters

The proposed law for Erie County to allow 12 and 13-year-old kids to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows is more than an animal rights issue – it’s also a safety issue. Hunting-related shooting incidents in New York increased nearly double last season from the previous year. Shooting incidents involved not only longtime experienced hunters but young people who are currently permitted to shoot small game. The reason for more incidents can be attributed to more hunters in the field due to the Covid-19 pandemic.