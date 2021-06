How many Gen Z & Millennials are returning to their pre-pandemic routines, in two charts…. started 2021 with the prediction that this year would bring an experience rebound as young people got vaccinated and started feeling safe enough to resume the activities they loved pre-pandemic. And as much as Gen Z and Millennials leaned into their homebody status during 2020, they also clearly missed experiences—which they were driven by pre-pandemic. We told brands to expect a forceful expression of vitality as young people got vaccinated and exuberantly return to planes, restaurants, concerts, festivals and more events and experiences that will feel like celebrations of life after the year (plus) most have spent staying home as much as possible.