California State

California To Restore CHP Pandemic Pay Cuts

KABC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sacramento, CA) — California Highway Patrol officers are having their pay restored to pre-pandemic levels. All state employees took a pay cut last year when lawmakers expected a 54-billion dollar deficit due to the global health crisis. That fear never materialized and in fact, the state ended up with a large surplus. The CHP officers’ union has reached an agreement with the state to undo a four-point-six percent reduction in pay. A 920-dollar-per-year uniform allowance will also be restored. The union did have to give up some thing. Officers will no longer receive the nine hours of leave per month they had been getting during the pay cut. Also, they must now resume making contributions to their retirement health insurance.

