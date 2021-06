No one will be claiming the $70 million jackpot after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw but almost two dozen tickets hit Maxmillion prizes. However, OLG says 23 of 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won with five of those being shared between two tickets. A total of 14 came up across Ontario, six were sold in the Prairies, five in Quebec, two in British Columbia and one in the Atlantic provinces.