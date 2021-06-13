Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Businesses Hiking Prices To Deal With Labor Shortage And Minimum Wage Hikes

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Antonio, TX) — Burrito chain Chipotle is hiking menu prices by about four-percent to cover the extra costs that came when they raised workers’ wages. Annie Spilman with the National Federation of Independent Business says this is just the start. She says it’s hardest on small businesses, who have fewer resources than the large chains to offset costs. A study done by the NFIB found 48-percent of their members have job openings, but can’t find the people to fill them. Annie Spilman with the National Federation of Independent Business says this is hard for the small business owners, who have fewer resources to offset costs. Spilman adds it’s hard for everybody right now.

