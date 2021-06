This is the time of year when gas goes up and we are all driving a lot more. Many folks will be also hitting the road for family vacations. It is very important that we take all the precautions to make sure we get to our destinations safely. I recently wrote about a story about the dangers of distracted driving and texting and driving. Take a peek if you need a Refresher here. Teen drivers are especially at risk this time of year and need to be extra careful.