The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony will now take place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET, the Hall announced on Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was canceled. It was the first time the city of Cooperstown didn't host a Hall of Fame ceremony since 1960. Though the 2021 Hall of Fame class is technically empty -- no one was inducted via the BBWAA vote and there was no veteran committee vote -- the 2020 holdovers Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller are still to be honored.