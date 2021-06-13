Cancel
Soccer

Eriksen sends 'his greetings' to teammates after collapse

By MATTIAS KARÉN - Associated Press
 9 days ago

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has ”sent his greetings to his teammates” and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game. The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance "and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.” Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0.

Christian Eriksen
#Copenhagen#Danish
Finland
Europe
