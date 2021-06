(Undated) — The Nets led by as many as 49 points as they obliterated the Bucks 125-86 in Game Two in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant and company take a 2-0 series lead on the road to Milwaukee for Game Three. Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists as the Suns pushed past the Nuggets 122-105 in Game One in Phoenix. Tonight, the Hawks will visit the 76ers for Game Two and the Jazz host the Clippers for the first game of their series.