Longwood police have arrested a man they suspect killed another man at his home, stole the victim’s car and dumped his body in a river in Brevard County. Officers were called Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of Heather Avenue about one of the home’s residents, Trevor O. Morrison, being missing. His sister told officers she hadn’t spoken to Morrison since June 3 and she was concerned for his well-being because he wasn’t answering phone calls. She went inside the home and found Morrison, who is diabetic, was not there and was without his insulin, an arrest affidavit said.