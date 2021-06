I got the coronavirus vaccine as soon as I could, in early April. I had my concerns, and the side effects were rough, but I accepted them as a small price to pay for the world to resume - and for me to get back to work. I play piano and sing on cruise ships, and I haven't been able to set foot on deck for more than a year. Throughout the pandemic, I've been following the news and secret Facebook groups for cruise workers, hoping for signs of our industry's return.