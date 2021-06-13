Flirt with death

How troublesome it was to observe. They revived him, he was clearly fading, one thing was obtrusive at him. He was not a personality near our households, he was not even a distant buddy, however we requested for him. A well-spread and well timed Finnish flag averted the morbid cell telephones within the Danish stands. The messages had been activated by WhatsApp: “Whore mom, did you see that?”. “Chalet!”. “Foc”. Inside a minute, and with the velocity of social networks, it was time to see Simon Kjaer, captain of Denmark, holding with each palms the top of the spouse of Eriksen, in a transparent gesture of mourning, of mourning. Hundreds of miles from the scene we saved asking for him. Who had been we asking? Who was it. “He’s very younger” a few of us thought, whereas we had been terrified to see the fragility of life stay. The soul returned to the physique with the next graph: Eriksen mendacity on the stretcher, sporting an oximeter and a masks, he touched his brow, he was alive. Some will consider that the entire world by praying saved his life, others will suppose that it was not his flip to die, and all can be proper.