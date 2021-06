April Moss was in the middle of her normal weather forecast on CBS 62 in Detroit when she announced that she would be exposing discrimination by her employer. Moss was giving her usual weather forecast on Sunday. She wished everyone a happy Father's Day, gave a few details about the weather, and then jumped into a statement that I can almost guarantee was NOT on the teleprompter. Moss has been a at CBS 62 since 2012 in many roles, and according to the station website, she is still employed there.