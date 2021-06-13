Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nextech AR Solutions and Partner Ryerson University Awarded Funds from Ontario Government

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextech AR Solutions Corp., a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that – along with partner, Ryerson University – it has been jointly awarded an amount up to $150,000 for the creation and delivery of AR learning experiences for use within post-secondary education institutions. The award – received from eCampusOntario, the government of Ontario’s $50 million Virtual Learning Strategy (VLS) – will build upon the initial Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (RALE) announced in 2020 and represents an expansion of these efforts.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryerson University#Ecampusontario#Virtual Learning Strategy#The Ontario Government#Rale 2 0#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologymissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (NEO: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29), Ryerson University Awarded Funds for Creation, Delivery of AR Learning Experiences

Nextech (CSE: NTAR) (NEO: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, today announced that, together with partner, Ryerson University, it was jointly awarded an amount up to $150,000 for the creation and delivery of AR learning experiences for use within post-secondary education institutions. The award — received from eCampusOntario, the government of Ontario’s $50 million Virtual Learning Strategy (“VLS”) — will build upon the initial Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (“RALE”) announced in 2020 and represents an expansion of these efforts. “With the help of the Ontario Government — who shares our vision of augmented reality, immersive learning — we are delivering on our goal to transform higher education,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech. “Ontario’s Virtual Learning Strategy is a significant initiative that creates partnerships with higher education institutions within the province and technology providers, while providing market adoption support for the resulting innovation. Innovation in the delivery of education solutions is critical and allows for added resiliency and student access in a post-COVID-19 world. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Ryerson and thrilled to play a part in this important government initiative for the benefit of multiple stakeholders, not least of whom are educators and students who are seeking and actively using new technologies.”
ComputersCision

Artificial Solutions partners with the Conversation Design Institute

Artificial Solutions® (SSME:ASAI), the leading specialist in Conversational AI, today announced a partnership agreement with the Conversation Design Institute who offers courses, certification, and consultancy around Conversational AI, used by brands like Vodafone, JP Morgan, Booking, ABN AMRO, and many others. The Conversation Design Institute will use Teneo®, Artificial Solutions...
Economythelogic.co

Ontario pledges $100M for fund-of-funds

Ontario Capital Growth Corporation (OCGC) will distribute the financing among VC funds that focus on life sciences, medical devices, cleantech, IT and AI. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic messages from The Logic Inc. containing news,...
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Ontario government announces $100 million fund to support tech companies

The Ontario government is providing $100 million in venture capital funding to help technology companies grow and compete. Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli made the announcement during the Invest Canada 2021 conference. The Venture Ontario Fund will be overseen by the Ontario Capital Growth Corporation (OCGC), the province’s...
ElectronicsGrand Rapids Business Journal

Samaritas, partners deliver tech-based eldercare solution

Samaritas announced a partnership with Netherlands-based 1Minuut to introduce assisted reality to care for older adults with dementia. The Samaritas Caregiver Accessible Resources Education Services (CARES) Program is delivered for the first time using Glass Enterprise Edition 2 together with 1Minuut’s Genzõ app to securely connect caregivers at home with specially trained professionals and increase dementia care skills for elder care providers.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Sherweb partners with LogMeIn to offer password management solution to its partners

Sherweb announced it is joining forces with LogMeIn to offer its partners LastPass, a password management solution. LastPass is an all-in-one solution that offers single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with the visibility and control over every access point of their clients’ businesses. It empowers end users to generate, secure, and share passwords seamlessly and without compromising access to a company’s sensitive data, while providing valuable insight and control to Admins.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Universal PropTech Receives Approximately $1.2 Million Purchase Orders from a Southern Ontario School Board for Mechanical Installations

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), has received purchase orders for approximately $1.2 million from a southern Ontario school board. These purchase orders received during the first two weeks of June 2021 are for a range of mechanical installations to be completed. Work will be executed and invoiced over Q4 Fiscal 2021 and Q1 Fiscal 2022.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Nextech AR Solutions Corp.'s (CSE: NTAR) (NEO: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29) VXP Platform Stands Distinct in Ever-Changing World of Virtual Interactivity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nextech (CSE: NTAR) (NEO: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29), a provider of virtual and augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and services for e-commerce, education, advertising, conferences, and events, recently announced that its Virtual Experience Platform ("VXP") had been selected to host the first-ever virtual Canadian Higher Education Information and Technology Conference ("CANHEIT"). Through VXP, Nextech endeavored to make the event memorable and immersive by offering attendees an AR experience through portals available on the platform. VXP also enabled attendees to access interactive virtual networking spaces, a virtual exhibitor hall with 30-40 chat-enabled exhibitor booths, and breakout rooms. These capabilities influenced the platform's selection, as France Bigras, AVP and CIO of Concordia University (one of CANHEIT's event partners), noted. "As we continue to adapt to an ever-changing world of virtual learning and interactivity, it was important for us to select a robust all-in-one solution to host our premier event and provide attendees and sponsors alike with a truly unique experience."
Electronicsaithority.com

Nextech AR Solutions Announces Limited Early Access To HoloX – Telepresence Creator Platform

HoloX advances self-serve augmented reality human holograms. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. a diversified leading provider of augmented reality experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce an exclusive, early access program for users to create, view and share their human holograms. Program participation will support the development lifecycle of HoloX, leading to its full release expected in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the smart packaging use case noted below, AR human holograms have uses within dating applications, speaker keynotes, remote support, virtual brand ambassadors for new product launches and episodic content for marketing.
Technologysportspromedia.com

Sports AR firm Quintar gets seed funding from SeventySix Capital

Q.reality promises interactive AR experiences for sports fans at home or in venues. Founders claim platform can be integrated with ecommerce, betting, games and NFT marketplaces. Technology venture capital firm SeventySix Capital has become the lead backer during a seed funding round for live sports augmented reality (AR) startup Quintar,...
Technologydrpjournal.com

Is A Bounce Coming? Nextech Ar Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR)

Nextech Ar Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) stock ended lower on low volume Tuesday. The company released news this morning. The stock could be in action on Wednesday. Major Trigger:. Nextech AR Solutions Announces Limited Early Access to HoloX – Telepresence Creator Platform. Key Highlights:. NEXCF announced an exclusive, early access...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hitachi Solutions America Partners with Infoworks for Data Fabric Solutions

Infoworks.io, a leading data fabric company, announced partnership with Hitachi Solutions America which will leverage Infoworks’ comprehensive automated solution for enterprise data operations and orchestration to augment and accelerate Hitachi’s delivery of customer solutions for Microsoft Azure. Integral to the partnership is Hitachi Solutions America’s ability to resell the Infoworks platform and Infoworks expert professional services to customers needing to upgrade to a modern data fabric architecture. The Hitachi Solutions America and Infoworks partnership provides customers a turnkey solution and ensures fast and seamless implementations.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Nimble AMS Wins Partner Of The Year Award From Salesforce.org

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for member-based organizations, today announced that Nimble AMS has won the 2021 Salesforce.org ISV Partner of the Year Award within the Nonprofit category. Nimble AMS is the company's association management software (AMS) built on the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform.
Businesscioreview.com

Lansweeper Secures €130 M Funding from Insight Partners

Lansweeper has been developing a unique product platform and team since 2004, and the investment from Insight Partners will allow the company to expand its market reach, enhance its partnerships and alliances, and accelerate product innovation. FREMONT, CA: Lansweeper, the market-leading provider of IT Asset Management (ITAM) 2.0 solutions, recently...
Technologysiliconangle.com

University of Pisa partners with Dell for all-flash storage solutions

It may have been founded in the Middle Ages, but the University of Pisa is getting a head start on the digital revolution. The University recently announced that it selected Dell Technologies Inc. to assist it in its journey to modernize its infrastructure to meet demands for remote learning. Endowed with its own private fiber network, the school is attended by over 50,000 students scattered around the city, making the task of full digital integration an expensive and logistical challenge.
Businessmartechseries.com

Futran Solutions Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem as Consulting Partner

Duck Creek customers will be able to leverage Futran’s expertise to build their in-house competency in Duck Creek solutions and to use Futran’s “Make it Ez” framework to accelerate their digital transformations. New-Jersey-based digital technology organization Futran Solutions announced today that it has been named a consulting partner of Duck...
Collegesnationalmortgageprofessional.com

FinTech Student Program Provided By UWindsor & Rocket Innovation Studios

University of Windsor partners with Rocket Innovation Studios to foster a pipeline of highly trained professionals who will help advance finance technology. The University of Windsor partnered with Rocket Innovation Studios to foster a pipeline of highly trained professionals who will help advance finance technology. Rocket Innovation Studios delivers a series of workshops for students in the Master of Applied Computing (MAC) program. All workshops focus exclusively on advancing finance technology (FinTech), which is a rapidly growing field in Ontario, CA.
Softwarethefastmode.com

VMware, Cohere Partner to Develop Open RAN Solutions

Cohere Technologies and VMware recently announced they are developing an O-RAN solution to help CSPs improve network and spectrum efficiencies and deliver new and differentiated services and experiences for their customers. The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a new function introduced by the O-RAN Alliance that enables CSPs to deploy...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Modern Campus Acquires DIGARC for Degree Planning | #education | #technology | #training

On the heels of a uniquely disruptive academic year, the pressure is on for colleges and universities to adapt to declining enrollment and increased expectations for hybrid and personalized learning options. This pressure has already spurred growth and demand in the education technology market, and this week prompted an acquisition between a learner engagement platform and course catalog software.