Nextech AR Solutions and Partner Ryerson University Awarded Funds from Ontario Government
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that – along with partner, Ryerson University – it has been jointly awarded an amount up to $150,000 for the creation and delivery of AR learning experiences for use within post-secondary education institutions. The award – received from eCampusOntario, the government of Ontario’s $50 million Virtual Learning Strategy (VLS) – will build upon the initial Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (RALE) announced in 2020 and represents an expansion of these efforts.aithority.com