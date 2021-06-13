Nextech AR Solutions and Partner Ryerson University Awarded Funds from Ontario Government

Nextech (CSE: NTAR) (NEO: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, today announced that, together with partner, Ryerson University, it was jointly awarded an amount up to $150,000 for the creation and delivery of AR learning experiences for use within post-secondary education institutions. The award — received from eCampusOntario, the government of Ontario’s $50 million Virtual Learning Strategy (“VLS”) — will build upon the initial Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (“RALE”) announced in 2020 and represents an expansion of these efforts. “With the help of the Ontario Government — who shares our vision of augmented reality, immersive learning — we are delivering on our goal to transform higher education,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech. “Ontario’s Virtual Learning Strategy is a significant initiative that creates partnerships with higher education institutions within the province and technology providers, while providing market adoption support for the resulting innovation. Innovation in the delivery of education solutions is critical and allows for added resiliency and student access in a post-COVID-19 world. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Ryerson and thrilled to play a part in this important government initiative for the benefit of multiple stakeholders, not least of whom are educators and students who are seeking and actively using new technologies.”