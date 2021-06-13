White suspects charged in alleged racially motivated home invasion of black family
Three white folks allegedly threatened to kill a black family — together with two kids — throughout a violent home invasion in Michigan, prosecutors mentioned. The suspects — recognized as Branden Odegaard, Michael Graves and Maci Pietryga – had been arrested after cops responded to a 911 name on April 26 in Walled Lake, the place witnesses mentioned the trio "threatened to kill the occupants" and used a racial slur, the Detroit Information reported.