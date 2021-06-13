Consolidation of the Ibex 35 with the support of the banking sector

The Ibex 35 consolidates at 9,100 factors supported by the banking sector. The Ibex 35 stabilizes at 9,100 factors this week based mostly on a optimistic banking sector that stands out for its evolution and upward dynamics. Sergio Ávila, IG analyst, highlights in an interview with Funding Methods that “the power of the Spanish banking sector and the significance of in search of refuge in actual property in a context equivalent to the present one, in addition to the curiosity of vacationer values”. As well as, the professional provides that “BBVA maintains its upward development intact and Bankinter, in the short-term corrective part “.