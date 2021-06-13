Cancel
ZoomInfo Launches Industry’s First Business Contact Preference Registry

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoomInfo, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced the launch of its Business Contact Preference Registry (BCPR), a global database of opt-out requests processed by ZoomInfo available to other business-to-business (B2B) data providers. The BCPR is a groundbreaking, consumer-friendly initiative and the latest in the company’s efforts to elevate privacy standards across the B2B data industry.

aithority.com
