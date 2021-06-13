Three values ​​to take advantage of the good moment of the Italian market

A Chevrolet Corvette is not what most people think when they think of a good investment in an automobile. That line of thinking is reserved for lunatics like myself who drown their sorrows in aspirational Bring-a-Trailer browsing. However, it would appear the lunatics are finally right about something. Take that, mom. Turns out, the Chevrolet Corvette may not be such a bad idea given the topsy-turvy used car market right now. The pandemic certainly has something to do with it.